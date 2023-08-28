MCB Camp Pendleton celebrates Multi-Cultural Day

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Salascicneros, an administrative specialist with Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, poses for a photo at the National Hispanic Month display table, during a multi-cultural day celebration at the 11 area Marine Corps Exchange Food and Service Plaza Pavilion on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 30, 2023. Diversity Celebration Day was created to celebrate all of the Department of Defense approved observances that are recognized throughout the year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Jenni)

