    Soldiers train in August session of Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at Fort McCoy [Image 31 of 31]

    Soldiers train in August session of Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A rail spur used for training is shown Aug. 24, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The area is set up to support the Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course taught by the Wisconsin Military Academy at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 18:28
    Photo ID: 7998203
    VIRIN: 230824-A-OK556-4373
    Resolution: 4458x2749
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers train in August session of Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at Fort McCoy [Image 31 of 31], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    rail operations
    Wisconsin Military Academy
    Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course

