Soldiers train in August session of Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course at Fort McCoy

Students and staff with the Unit Movement Officer Deployment Planning Course conduct training Aug. 16, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training is shown at an area is set up to support the course at a rail spur on post. The course is taught by the Wisconsin Military Academy at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

