U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Trimble, commanding officer of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), gets pied in the face by his family during the 22nd MEU family day. Marines with 22nd MEU conducted a unit family day to increase camaraderie, boost morale, and to grow connections with friends and family. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)
|08.24.2023
|08.30.2023 18:26
|7998190
|230824-M-OO221-1083
|4898x3265
|1.17 MB
|NC, US
|2
|5
