    22nd MEU Family Day [Image 2 of 2]

    22nd MEU Family Day

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Ross 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Trimble, commanding officer of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), gets pied in the face by his family during the 22nd MEU family day. Marines with 22nd MEU conducted a unit family day to increase camaraderie, boost morale, and to grow connections with friends and family. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 18:26
    Location: NC, US
    TAGS

    Marine
    22MEU
    USMC
    Family Day

