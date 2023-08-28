U.S. Airmen with 81st Security Forces Squadron and their military working dogs pose for a photo with Gamma, 81st SFS, MWD retired, after his retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 18, 2023. Gamma retired after serving for six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 7998029 VIRIN: 230825-F-TI822-1108 Resolution: 5861x3907 Size: 14.95 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four-legged fighter retires from 81st SFS [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.