Four-legged fighter retires from 81st SFS

U.S. Air Force Airmen with 81st Security Forces Squadron and Navy Sailors “toast the bowls” to Gamma, 81st SFS, military working dog retired, during his retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 18, 2023. Gamma retired after serving for six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

