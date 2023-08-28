Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four-legged fighter retires from 81st SFS

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Shaun O’Dell, 81st Security Forces Squadron, defense force commander, and Technical Sgt. Garon Metcalf, 81st SFS, NCO in charge, change Gamma’s, 81st SFS, military working dog, collar during his retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2023. Gamma retired after serving for six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    This work, Four-legged fighter retires from 81st SFS [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

