Four-legged fighter retires from 81st SFS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Shaun O’Dell, 81st Security Forces Squadron, defense force commander, and Technical Sgt. Garon Metcalf, 81st SFS, NCO in charge, change Gamma’s, 81st SFS, military working dog, collar during his retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2023. Gamma retired after serving for six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

