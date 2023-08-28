Four-legged fighter retires from 81st SFS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Shaun O’Dell, 81st Security Forces Squadron, defense force commander, gives his opening remarks during Gamma’s, 81st SFS, military working dog, retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2023. Gamma retired after serving for six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

