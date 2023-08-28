U.S. Air Force Maj. Shaun O’Dell, 81st Security Forces Squadron, defense force commander, and Technical Sgt. Garon Metcalf, 81st SFS, NCO in charge, pose with Gamma’s, 81st SFS, military working dog, retirement certificate during his retirement ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2023. Gamma retired after serving for six years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 7998019 VIRIN: 230825-F-TI822-1062 Resolution: 4966x3311 Size: 8.97 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four-legged fighter retires from 81st SFS [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.