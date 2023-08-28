U.S. Airmen assigned to the 338th Training Squadron cheer and shout as their squadron wins a trophy during the drill down at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 18, 2023. Drill downs are hosted quarterly by the 81st Training Group to allow Airmen in training an opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in executing drill movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 17:04 Photo ID: 7998004 VIRIN: 230818-F-TI822-1599 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.59 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Quarter Drill Down [Image 14 of 14], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.