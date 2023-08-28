Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Quarter Drill Down [Image 14 of 14]

    3rd Quarter Drill Down

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 338th Training Squadron cheer and shout as their squadron wins a trophy during the drill down at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 18, 2023. Drill downs are hosted quarterly by the 81st Training Group to allow Airmen in training an opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in executing drill movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7998004
    VIRIN: 230818-F-TI822-1599
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.59 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    This work, 3rd Quarter Drill Down [Image 14 of 14], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    3rd Quarter Drill Down

