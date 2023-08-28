Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 106th Cavalry helo-casting from a 106th Aviation Chinook Helicopter into Big Sandy Lake at Fort McCoy, Wis.

Water insertion is one method the 106th Cav trains to drop soldiers into enemy territory to conduct recon missions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 14:19 Photo ID: 7997549 VIRIN: 230717-A-UY387-1015 Resolution: 3056x2345 Size: 1.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illinois National Guard Helo-Casting at Fort McCoy [Image 19 of 19], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.