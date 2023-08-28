Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois National Guard Helo-Casting at Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 19]

    Illinois National Guard Helo-Casting at Fort McCoy

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Troop, 106th Cavalry helo-casting from a 106th Aviation Chinook Helicopter into Big Sandy Lake at Fort McCoy, Wis.
    Water insertion is one method the 106th Cav trains to drop soldiers into enemy territory to conduct recon missions.

    Illinois National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    Helo-casting
    106th Aviation Chinook

