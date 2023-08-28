Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field continuing Black History, Air Force History

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron load munitions onto an AC-130J Ghostrider before a flight at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023. In honor of Black History within the Air Force, black Airmen assigned to Hurlburt Field, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, flew together to kick off Black History Month and in honor of Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James - the first black service member to achieve the rank of General in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 12:18
    VIRIN: 230201-F-SQ280-1463
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field continuing Black History, Air Force History, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    black history month
    BHM
    AC-130J
    73rd Special Operations Squadron
    AFSOC history

