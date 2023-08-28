Hurlburt Field continuing Black History, Air Force History

Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Munitions Squadron load munitions onto an AC-130J Ghostrider before a flight at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023. In honor of Black History within the Air Force, black Airmen assigned to Hurlburt Field, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, flew together to kick off Black History Month and in honor of Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James - the first black service member to achieve the rank of General in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

