    Capt. Elisabet Crumpler receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 2 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230830-N-KC192-1009 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 30, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Capt. Elisabet Crumpler, the regional chief nursing officer assigned to NMFL, on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Aug. 30, 2023. Crumpler earned the award for outstanding meritorious service while serving as the regional chief nursing officer for NMFL from March 2021 to September 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 12:31
    Photo ID: 7997211
    VIRIN: 230830-N-KC192-1009
    Resolution: 5781x3854
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Elisabet Crumpler receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Award
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

