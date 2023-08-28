230830-N-KC192-1006 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 30, 2023) Rear Adm. Matthew Case, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), pins a Meritorious Service Medal on Capt. Elisabet Crumpler, the regional chief nursing officer assigned to NMFL, onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Aug. 30, 2023. Crumpler earned the award for outstanding meritorious service while serving as the regional chief nursing officer for NMFL from March 2021 to September 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 12:32 Photo ID: 7997210 VIRIN: 230830-N-KC192-1006 Resolution: 5461x3641 Size: 1.17 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Elisabet Crumpler receives Meritorious Service Medal [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.