    Aviation Week [Image 8 of 9]

    Aviation Week

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Cornier, the first sergeant assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group and a qualified C-130 loadmaster, poses for an environmental portrait in observance of National Aviation Week at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 13, 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard highlighted seven Airmen with different roles in aviation, as part of the 2023 National Aviation Week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 7997080
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-AP021-1003
    Resolution: 4404x5504
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Week [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Aviation
    156th Wing

