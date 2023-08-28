U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amanda Gomez, an airborne mission systems specialist assigned to the 156th Operations Group, Host Nation Rider Program, poses for an environmental portrait in observance of National Aviation Week at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 13, 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard highlighted seven Airmen with different roles in aviation, as part of the 2023 National Aviation Week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 11:07 Photo ID: 7997079 VIRIN: 230813-Z-AP021-1002 Resolution: 4403x5504 Size: 16.35 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Week [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.