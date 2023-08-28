Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 7997078 VIRIN: 230830-O-SZ823-7113 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.02 MB Location: ATLANTA, GA, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA and Partners Respond to Hurricane Idalia [Image 2 of 2], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.