Karla Rasool is a Patient Safety nurse consultant at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Originally from Belize, Rasool has been with Team BAMC for 16 years. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 07:31
|Photo ID:
|7996665
|VIRIN:
|230829-D-HZ730-3220
|Resolution:
|7671x5114
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, I am Team BAMC - Karla Rasool [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT