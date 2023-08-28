Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23 [Image 5 of 6]

    1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Holly Johnson, a flight paramedic with the 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, begins to ascend back aboard her HH-60M Blackhawk after a simulated rescue operation in Tifnit, Morocco on June 13, 2023 during Exercise African Lion 2023. The 1-111th is providing training and medical aviation support during the exercise. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Africa from May 13-June 18, 2023 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 06:31
    Photo ID: 7996634
    VIRIN: 230613-A-TH742-1267
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: TIFNIT, MA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Cameron Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23
    1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23
    1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23
    1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23
    1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23
    1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Hoist Operation
    1-111TH Medical Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT