1-111th Medical Aviation conducts simulated hoist and MEDEVAC operations during African Lion 23

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Holly Johnson, a flight paramedic with the 1-111th Aviation Regiment, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, begins to ascend back aboard her HH-60M Blackhawk after a simulated rescue operation in Tifnit, Morocco on June 13, 2023 during Exercise African Lion 2023. The 1-111th is providing training and medical aviation support during the exercise. Eighteen nations and approximately 8,000 personnel will participate in AL23, U.S. Africa Command's largest annual combined, joint exercise that will take place in Africa from May 13-June 18, 2023 (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

