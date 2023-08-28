Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taking care of people is taking care of the mission

    Taking care of people is taking care of the mission

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Helm-Lucas, 39th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of weapons maintenance, poses for a portrait at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 29, 2023. Helm-Lucas explained that she looks forward to sharing the knowledge she has gained over the years as well as adding her name to the very short list of women who have made it to the top ranks of the maintenance career field. She expressed that with rank comes more opportunity to impact people and the mission and she intends to do that to the best of her ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 05:35
    Photo ID: 7996626
    VIRIN: 230829-F-MO337-1012
    Resolution: 7758x5172
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking care of people is taking care of the mission, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Women's Equality
    Mentorship
    maintainer
    Women Empowerment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT