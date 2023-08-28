U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Helm-Lucas, 39th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of weapons maintenance, poses for a portrait at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 29, 2023. Helm-Lucas explained that she looks forward to sharing the knowledge she has gained over the years as well as adding her name to the very short list of women who have made it to the top ranks of the maintenance career field. She expressed that with rank comes more opportunity to impact people and the mission and she intends to do that to the best of her ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 05:35 Photo ID: 7996626 VIRIN: 230829-F-MO337-1012 Resolution: 7758x5172 Size: 4.91 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking care of people is taking care of the mission, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.