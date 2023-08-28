Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia observes Women’s Equality Day [Image 2 of 3]

    NSF Diego Garcia observes Women’s Equality Day

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230830-N-EJ241-1009

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, speaks to attendees during a Women’s Equality Day observation ceremony Aug. 30, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 05:31
    VIRIN: 230830-N-EJ241-1009
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Women’s Equality Day
    Women’s History
    NSF Diego Garcia

