NSF Diego Garcia observes Women’s Equality Day

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, speaks to attendees during a Women’s Equality Day observation ceremony Aug. 30, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

