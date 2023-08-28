Agile Spirit 2023 Briefings

Canadian Armed Forces Lt. Col. Kris Calllreats, a multinational division commander of the NATO Division Company Southeast, speaks during the Agile Spirit 2023 daily briefing at the Joint Training and Evaluation Center, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

