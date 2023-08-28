Agile Spirit 2023 ROC Drill

U.S. and multinational forces participate in a Rehearsal of Concept drill during Agile Spirit 2023 at the Joint Training and Evaluation Center, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

