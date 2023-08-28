Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Spirit 2023 Briefings [Image 1 of 3]

    Agile Spirit 2023 Briefings

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 James W. Domorod Jr. with the II Marine Expeditionary Force speaks during an Agile Spirit 2023 daily briefing at the Joint Training and Evaluation Center, Georgia, Aug. 28, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Devin McReynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 01:59
    Photo ID: 7996480
    VIRIN: 230828-A-DM107-1015
    Resolution: 3597x2398
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: TBILISI, GE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spirit 2023 Briefings [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Devin McReynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Spirit 2023 Briefings
    Agile Spirit 2023 ROC Drill
    Agile Spirit 2023 Briefings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT