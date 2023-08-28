118th Security Forces Squadron Ruck March in Alaska

Members from the 118th Security Forces Squadron, Tennessee Air National Guard, participate in a ruck march Aug. 23, 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. Several Airmen from the 118th SFS traveled to JBER to take part in unique training not available at their home base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti)

