    118th Security Forces Squadron Ruck March in Alaska

    118th Security Forces Squadron Ruck March in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Members from the 118th Security Forces Squadron, Tennessee Air National Guard, participate in a ruck march Aug. 23, 2023 at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. Several Airmen from the 118th SFS traveled to JBER to take part in unique training not available at their home base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Agosti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 01:49
    Photo ID: 7996473
    VIRIN: 230823-Z-JT271-1106
    Resolution: 3902x3902
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th Security Forces Squadron Ruck March in Alaska [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces

    TAGS

    ANG
    AK
    patrol
    preparation
    readiness
    dummy weapon

