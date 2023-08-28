Gowen Thunder airshow shakes Idaho

The Idaho Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II’s pilots performed a combined-arms demonstration during the Gowen Thunder airshow, August 26-27, 2023 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The purpose of Gowen Thunder was to provide a safe and memorable community event that thanks Idaho’s citizens, employers, and community partners for their unwavering support; promote patriotism, service, and volunteerism; and ignite the imagination of the next generation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

