The F-35 Lightning II Demo Team aircraft flown by Commander, Maj. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, performs acts over hundreds of people August 26-27, 2023 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. The purpose of Gowen Thunder was to provide a safe and memorable community event that thanks Idaho’s citizens, employers, and community partners for their unwavering support; promote patriotism, service, and volunteerism; and ignite the imagination of the next generation. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 01:10
|Photo ID:
|7996460
|VIRIN:
|230827-Z-AY311-4388
|Resolution:
|2383x1590
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Gowen Thunder airshow shakes Idaho [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT