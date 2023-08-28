Peruvian Sailors Volunteer at Guam School

HÅGAT, Guam (Aug. 18, 2023) – More than 30 Sailors from B.A.P. Unión (BEV-161) assisted with cleanup efforts at Marcial Sablan Elementary School in Hågat, Aug. 18. The event was an opportunity for volunteers to assist with preparing the school for its first day of classes. During the clean-up, volunteers assisted by painting, clearing debris, and moving furniture and supplies.

The Marcial Sablan campus is one of 40 Guam Department of Education schools, preparing for its first day of school on Aug. 23. The elementary school staff provided breakfast, a fiesta lunch, and cold drinks for the group.

Unión arrived at Apra Harbor Aug. 16 with a crew of 247, which includes 97 third-year midshipmen from the Peruvian Naval Academy and another 147 Peruvian Navy Officers.

The Peruvian Navy Training Tall Ship set sail from her homeport in Callao, Peru in June, beginning their circumnavigation and international training deployment 2023-2024. Before arriving in Guam, the ship was in Tahiti and will sail more than 10 months visiting 20 ports and 14 countries in five continents.

