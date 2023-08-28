NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 16, 2023) – The Peruvian Navy Training Tall Ship, B.A.P. Unión (BEV 161) arrived at Apra Harbor, U.S. Naval Base Guam Aug. 16. Unión’s crew and Commanding Officer Capt. Jose Luis Arce was greeted by Joint Region Marianas, Chief-of-Staff Capt. Michael Smith, NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Luckett, and Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero.

Unión Sailors manned the rails and stood along the masts of the ship, singing both the U.S. and Peruvian anthems. Cultural dancers and singers from Guma Ma Higa also welcomed the ship with the traditional CHamoru Saina.

Unión set sail from her homeport in Callao, Peru in June, beginning their circumnavigation and international training deployment 2023-2024. Before arriving in Guam, the ship was in Tahiti and will sail more than 10 months visiting 20 ports and 14 countries in five continents in total.

This is the first circumnavigation of the Unión since its commissioning in 2016 and the second one of the Peruvian Navy since 1856, 167 years ago.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 7996423 VIRIN: 230816-N-VV159-1005 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.16 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peruvian Tall Ship, B.A.P. Unión (BEV 161) Ports at Naval Base Guam [Image 8 of 8], by Valerie Lynn Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.