U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth, Lt. Col. Matthew Miller, Deputy District Commander and Lt. Amanda Warren meet with Robert D. Samaan, currently serving as the Acting Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 4. The Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is coordinating closely with Federal agencies, tribal, state, and local government officials in Florida to support residents and prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Idalia on the state, our facilities, and projects. U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez

