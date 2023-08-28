U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth coordinates with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers HQ ESF3, Team Lead Tony Hill at the Florida State EOC in Tallahassee. We focus on helping citizens recover from Hurricane Idalia and return communities to normal as soon as possible.We aim to identify and mitigate risks, support a quick recovery, and prepare for future events. U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 22:58
|Photo ID:
|7996406
|VIRIN:
|230829-A-AZ289-4068
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|10.14 MB
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Idalia [Image 10 of 10], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT