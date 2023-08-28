U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth and Deputy District Commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Miller discuss the possible outcomes of Hurricane Idalia while waiting for FEMA at the Florida State Emergency Operation Center in Tallahassee. We focus on helping citizens recover from Hurricane Idalia and return communities to normal as soon as possible. We aim to identify and mitigate risks, support a quick recovery, and prepare for future events. U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:58 Photo ID: 7996405 VIRIN: 230829-A-AZ289-4057 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 7.33 MB Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Idalia [Image 10 of 10], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.