U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth and Deputy District Commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Miller discuss the possible outcomes of Hurricane Idalia while waiting for FEMA at the Florida State Emergency Operation Center in Tallahassee. We focus on helping citizens recover from Hurricane Idalia and return communities to normal as soon as possible. We aim to identify and mitigate risks, support a quick recovery, and prepare for future events. U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 22:58
|Photo ID:
|7996405
|VIRIN:
|230829-A-AZ289-4057
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Idalia [Image 10 of 10], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT