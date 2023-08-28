Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Idalia [Image 5 of 10]

    Hurricane Idalia

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth and Deputy District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller received a quick brief from Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie at the Florida State Emergency Operations Center. The Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is coordinating closely with Federal agencies, tribal, state, and local government officials in Florida to support residents and prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Idalia on the state, our facilities, and projects.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:58
    Photo ID: 7996404
    VIRIN: 230829-A-AZ289-3965
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    USACE
    FEMA
    Idalia
    HurricaneIdalia
    FDEM

