U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth and Deputy District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller received a quick brief from Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie at the Florida State Emergency Operations Center. The Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is coordinating closely with Federal agencies, tribal, state, and local government officials in Florida to support residents and prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Idalia on the state, our facilities, and projects.

