U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, liaison officer, Angie Huebner, watches as Governor Ron DeSantis, joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida National Guard Major General John D. Haas at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on Tropical Storm Idalia and state preparedness efforts. The Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is coordinating closely with Federal agencies, tribal, state, and local government officials in Florida to support residents and prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Idalia on the state, our facilities, and projects.U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez

