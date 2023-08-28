Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Idalia [Image 1 of 10]

    Hurricane Idalia

    TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth and Deputy District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller speak with Jimmy Bujeda, Deputy Director and SERT Chief of the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM). Jacksonville District is deploying staff to the State of Florida Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the South Florida Water Management District EOC, and is pre-positioning staff in several key locations to be prepared to begin recovery operations as soon as it is safe to begin executing any mission assignments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. We are working closely with state and local officials to coordinate preparedness and response activities. U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:58
    Photo ID: 7996400
    VIRIN: 230829-A-AZ289-3960
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: KEYSTONE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Idalia [Image 10 of 10], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia
    Hurricane Idalia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Florida
    Idalia
    HurricaneIdalia
    FDEM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT