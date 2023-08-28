Hurricane Idalia

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth and Deputy District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller speak with Jimmy Bujeda, Deputy Director and SERT Chief of the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM). Jacksonville District is deploying staff to the State of Florida Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the South Florida Water Management District EOC, and is pre-positioning staff in several key locations to be prepared to begin recovery operations as soon as it is safe to begin executing any mission assignments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. We are working closely with state and local officials to coordinate preparedness and response activities. U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez

