Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Matthew Martinez, left, and Spc. Bernadette Pak, second to the left, Combat Medic Specialists assigned to Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), check the health and well-being of Soldiers guarding a checkpoint in Lahaina, Maui Aug. 29, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:42 Photo ID: 7996399 VIRIN: 230829-Z-LU739-1146 Resolution: 5147x3767 Size: 1.98 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-50 Medics Conduct Roving Medical Checks in Maui [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.