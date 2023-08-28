Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-50 Medics Conduct Roving Medical Checks in Maui [Image 3 of 5]

    JTF-50 Medics Conduct Roving Medical Checks in Maui

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Bernadette Pak, right, a Combat Medic Specialist assigned to Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), gives a medical first aid kit to Soldiers guarding a checkpoint in Lahaina, Maui Aug. 29, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 22:42
    Photo ID: 7996397
    VIRIN: 230829-Z-LU739-1074
    Resolution: 4214x3277
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-50 Medics Conduct Roving Medical Checks in Maui [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Hawaii National Guard
    USARPAC
    HING
    JTF-50
    HawaiiWildfires23

