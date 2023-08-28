JTF-50 Medics Conduct Roving Medical Checks in Maui

Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Alec Dalmacio, front, and Sgt. Andrea Werner, Combat Medic Specialists assigned to Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50) helps organize medical supplies at the Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center in Lahaina, Maui Aug. 29, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state, and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

Date Taken: 08.29.2023
Location: LAHAINA, HI, US