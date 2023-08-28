A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, prepares to land with a parachute during the Combat Leader Course at Marana, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. The Airman had multiple opportunities to jump from an aircraft and parachute to the ground at different times throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 21:07 Photo ID: 7996301 VIRIN: 230814-F-QO903-1397 Resolution: 2143x3000 Size: 1.31 MB Location: MARANA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course Jump Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.