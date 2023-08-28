Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Leader Course Jump Training [Image 6 of 7]

    Combat Leader Course Jump Training

    MARANA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, lands with a parachute at Marana, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. The Airman jumped multiple times to improve readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 21:07
    Photo ID: 7996300
    VIRIN: 230814-F-QO903-1827
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: MARANA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Leader Course Jump Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Jump
    Rescue
    Pararescuemen
    Readiness
    Training

