A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, lands with a parachute at Marana, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. The Airman jumped multiple times to improve readiness and proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7996300
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-QO903-1827
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MARANA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Leader Course Jump Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
