A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachutes through the air, during the Combat Leader Course at Marana, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. The Airman jumped several times during the day and landed on a specifically marked drop zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7996299
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-QO903-1455
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|880.83 KB
|Location:
|MARANA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Leader Course Jump Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
