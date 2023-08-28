Combat Leader Course Jump Training

A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachutes to the ground at Marana, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. The Airman trained to safely maneuver through the air and land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7996298
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-QO903-1213
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|875.33 KB
|Location:
|MARANA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
