U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachute down to the drop zone at Marana, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. The Airmen jumped as a team and parachuted down to the ground multiple times throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 21:07 Photo ID: 7996297 VIRIN: 230814-F-QO903-1169 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 902.65 KB Location: MARANA, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course Jump Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.