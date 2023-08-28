A U.S. Airman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachutes through the air during the Combat Leader Course at Marana, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. During the course, Airmen jumped in several conditions, including night time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 21:07 Photo ID: 7996296 VIRIN: 230814-F-QO903-1083 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.29 MB Location: MARANA, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Leader Course Jump Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.