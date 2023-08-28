U.S. Airmen, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, parachute through the sky at Marana, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2023. The Airmen took part in the Combat Leader Course, which trained them in a variety of aspects to include parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
This work, Combat Leader Course Jump Training [Image 7 of 7], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS
