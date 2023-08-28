Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week of the Bayonet: Day 1

    Week of the Bayonet: Day 1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division compete during Week of the Bayonet Aug. 28, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Day one consisted of a family fun run, soccer, softball, flag football, and Army combatives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 7996245
    VIRIN: 230828-A-TD292-1046
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the Bayonet: Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Week of the Bayonet

