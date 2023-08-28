Soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division compete during Week of the Bayonet Aug. 28, 2023 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Day one consisted of a family fun run, soccer, softball, flag football, and Army combatives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 19:47 Photo ID: 7996241 VIRIN: 230828-A-TD292-1024 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Week of the Bayonet: Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.