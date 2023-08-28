SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) returned to its homeport in San Diego, Aug. 29. Homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, USS Canberra is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS like USS Canberra integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7996231 VIRIN: 230829-N-ZS023-1035 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.21 MB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Canberra (LCS 30) Returns to Homeport San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.