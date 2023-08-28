USS Canberra (LCS 30) Returns to Homeport San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) returned to its homeport in San Diego, Aug. 29. Homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, USS Canberra is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS like USS Canberra integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7996231
|VIRIN:
|230829-N-ZS023-1035
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
