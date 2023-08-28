Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Canberra (LCS 30) Returns to Homeport San Diego [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Canberra (LCS 30) Returns to Homeport San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) returned to its homeport in San Diego, Aug. 29. Homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, USS Canberra is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS like USS Canberra integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)

