JRM Leaders Visit CAT Palau

KOROR, Palau (Aug 15, 2023) A Sailor assigned to Civic Action Team (CAT) 133-31, right, speaks with Peter Ridilla, executive director of Joint Region Marianas, about current and future projects the CAT is working on at Camp Katuu, Aug. 15.



The CAT is a tri-service rotation between the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force with the mission to provide a wide range of professional services in Palau, from construction and apprenticeship training, to community events and medical assistance. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Command Master Chief William Webster)

