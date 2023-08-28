KOROR, Palau (Aug 15, 2023) A Sailor assigned to Civic Action Team (CAT) 133-31, right, speaks with Peter Ridilla, executive director of Joint Region Marianas, about current and future projects the CAT is working on at Camp Katuu, Aug. 15.
The CAT is a tri-service rotation between the U.S. Navy, Army, and Air Force with the mission to provide a wide range of professional services in Palau, from construction and apprenticeship training, to community events and medical assistance. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Command Master Chief William Webster)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2023 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7996226
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-ML137-1005
|Resolution:
|3510x2632
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|PW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JRM Leaders Visit CAT Palau [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT